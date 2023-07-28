Colombia’s Linda Caicedo grabs chest, falls to the ground during practice

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
One of Colombia’s best players, Linda Caicedo, was the center of a big medical scare during training when she grabbed her chest and fell to the ground. She was suffering from severe chest pain and had to be treated by doctors on the field. Fortunately, she was able to get back up and finish the training without any further problems, but it is indeed concerning.
https://en.as.com/videos/colombias-linda-caicedo-grabs-chest-falls-to-the-ground-during-practice-v/
