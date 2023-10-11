BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Israeli Rabbi Calls Hamas Attack "Inside Job"
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
157 views • 10/11/2023

I want to add this article "The suffering of Sderot: how its true inhabitants were wiped from Israel's maps and memories":

https://www.independent.co.uk/voices/comment/the-suffering-of-sderot-how-its-true-inhabitants-were-wiped-from-israel-s-maps-and-memories-8348734.html

I'm sharing this video from, 'Israeli News Live' on YouTube.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=edaKHkXnM7U&ab_channel=IsraeliNewsLive

Israelis continue to speak out about the most hideous attack on Israeli soil in modern times. Unamously they have all asked the same question, where was the IDF? Without question the IDF would have fought gallantly had they been able to get to their fellow Jewish friends but for some reasons yet to be known they were dispatched to the West Bank and other locations leaving the Gaza strip virtually unattended,

Thank you for your Support:

https://israelinewslive.org/

Steven Bennun

PO Box 156

Sunbright TN 37872

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/IsraeliNewsLive


EMPShiled:

https://www.empshield.com/ Use coupon code INL50

My email: [email protected]

Links:https://twitter.com/seethroughit2/sta... https://twitter.com/MaajidNawaz/statu...
   • Krieg in Israel - Insiderin berichtet... 

https://twitter.com/KitKlarenberg/sta...

https://twitter.com/ChuckCallesto/sta...

https://twitter.com/Truthpole/status/...

Ezekiel 37 https://iconnectfx.com/view/1090ffea-...

Kingdon against Kingdom    • Kingdom Against Kingdom - The Real Me... 

 



Keywords
russiaisraelpalestineukrainerussianukrainiansmo
