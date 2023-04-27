It's OKAY to GAIN weight in the beginning of your WEIGHTLOSS journey and I explain WHY | My journey

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I know this has become a long video but at the end you can save a LOT of time by watching it till the end. I am talking about my past and recent experiments and experiences on my weightloss journeys. It hasn't been going well for me since I injured my wrist, then I added hormones for birth control and later I fell off my bike and added an injured knee to the list... I needed a lot of training to use my joints again but I hope I am back in the game!
originally published 2023/02/10