BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Charlie Kirk's Chilling Warning: 'If I'm Assassinated, It Will Be Israel'
Exposing It All
Exposing It All
282 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
829 views • 1 week ago

Charlie Kirk once made a chilling prediction. He said that if he ever spoke out against Israel… they would kill him. Not just smear him. Not just cancel him. Kill him. And he tied that threat directly to his America First values. Because to truly put America first… meant questioning the grip of Israel.

 

Now he’s dead. And not just dead, but taken out in the exact way he warned it would happen. A sniper. Hidden. Waiting. Striking from a distance on a college campus. The perfect stage for a story that could be spun to blame domestic enemies — to fracture America even further.

 

But that’s not all. His assassination serves another purpose. It’s a signal. A warning shot to anyone else who dares to break ranks.

 

And the question we have to ask tonight is this: who really pulled the trigger?

 

 

 

Tags: Charlie Kirk, Assassination, Trump, Donald Trump, Israel, Turning Point USA, chilling prediction, prediction, they would kill him, Kill him, America First values, America First, sniper, college campus, star of remphan, star of david


Keywords
trumpisraeldonald trumppredictioncharlie kirkassassinationsniperstar of davidturning point usaamerica firstcollege campusstar of remphanchilling predictionthey would kill himkill himamerica first values
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy