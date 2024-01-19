WEF Insanity

It’s Like An Evil Villain Convention

* The sociopathic ‘elites’ in Davos, Switzerland want to do away with borders, cash, farming, food, freedom and petroleum.

* Instead, they want an ‘open’ and ‘cashless’ society where they have total control; and we eat bugs and use digital currencies (until those are taken away).

* The war is being waged on us.

* The climate crisis is their trojan horse/racket.

* They want to eliminate us — and they say it.





The full episode is linked below.





Real America’s Voice | Grant Stinchfield Tonight Show (18 January 2024)

https://rumble.com/v47v3d9-grant-stinchfield-tonight-show-1-18-23.html