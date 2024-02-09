Former Trump attorney has a BIG ISSUE with the Trump/Colorado SCOTUS case oral arguments

Glenn Beck





The Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a landmark case over whether Colorado can remove former president Donald Trump from the 2024 ballot over claims of “insurrection.” But former Trump attorney Alan Dershowitz was incredibly disappointed in the attorneys for BOTH sides: “These are B-minus performances in an A-plus issue.” Dershowitz joins Glenn to review the biggest takeaways of the day and explain whether he believes Trump has a good chance of staying on the ballot.





