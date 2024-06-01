Watch Al-Qassam Take Down 4 Parasites in Al-Taqaddum Quarter in Jabalia Camp





A special Zionist force was targeted with a “TBG” missile and enemy soldiers were sniped in the Al-Taqaddum axis in the middle of the Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip. 2024/06/01





