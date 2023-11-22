THANKSGIVING 2023;

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Though our world is being overrun by evil and lies are around every corner, remain steadfast and strong in the plan of GOD. Rejoice in the power and plan of God, never allow Satan to have the victory of depression or fear manipulating your life. Be grateful for all GOD has done and is doing each and every day. As a Believer you are on the winning team.