Funky Prepper: More censorship in Uk
Fritjof Persson
Fritjof Persson
43 views • 09/15/2023

No more Whatsapp, telegram, Signal & Encryption Online - UK Latest News!

Source:Youtube 'funkyprepper'

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ePez_RShJxU


https://meet.jit.si/AlexNewmanStateofTheWorldSpeechtransmittedbyMartinFritjof2023Sep14



https://swebbtube.se/w/8RxcuastTkaRLTVm8ovfWp



Alex Newman at The Swedish Martin Gustavsson Fritjof Persson Talk Show



Alex Newman at The Swedish Martin Gustavsson Fritjof Persson Talk Show

https://www.bitchute.com/video/tF4fLOIqoxq4/

https://swebbtube.se/w/8RxcuastTkaRLTVm8ovfWp

https://rumble.com/v3hqhgg-alex-newman-at-the-swedish-martin-gustavsson-fritjof-persson-talk-show.html

https://www.brighteon.com/0722fed4-afa7-4bc5-ab36-c49ca8c668d2



https://bills.parliament.uk/bills/3137

#prepping #breakingnews #latestnews

MY SHIPPING ADDRESS


C/O FUNKY

BOX 11

UNIT 4

FFRWDGRECH INDUSTRIAL ESTATE

BRECON

POWYS

LD3 8LA


JOIN MY MAILING LIST https://funkyprepper.co.uk/

EMAIL ME [email protected]


SUPPORT LINKS

PAYPAL https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/funky...

KO-FI https://ko-fi.com/funkyprepper

BUY ME A COFFEE https://www.buymeacoffee.com/funkypre...


SOCIALS

INSTAGRAM https://www.instagram.com/funkypreppe...

TWITTER https://twitter.com/funkyprepper

TIKTOK https://www.tiktok.com/@funkyprepper

RUMBLE https://rumble.com/c/funkyprepper

ODYSEE https://odysee.com/@funkyprepper_:3

BRIGHTEON https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fu...


PARTNERS

OLIGHT TORCHES BUY HERE https://www.olightstore.uk/s/7Y25YI

OLIGHT DISCOUNT CODE funky25 (25% OFF)


FLEXTAIL AIR MAT USB PUMP https://shrsl.com/43maa

FLEXTAIL DISCOUNT CODE funkyprepper15 (15% OFF)


FLEXTAIL INSECT REPELLENT LANTERN https://shrsl.com/43ma8

FLEXTAIL DISCOUNT CODE funkyprepper15 (15% OFF)


LIFESAVER WATER FILTERS BUY HERE https://iconlifesaver.com/?wpam_id=82

LIFESAVER COUPON CODE FUNKY10 (10% OFF)


PREPPER KIT / RATIONS BUY HERE http://preppersshop.co.uk/?ref=funkyp...

PREPPERSHOP UK DISCOUNT CODE FUNKY10 (10%OFF)


ECOFLOW BUY HERE https://uk.ecoflow.com/collections/po...

ECOFLOW 5% coupon code: MTMK16Z9Z3SZ (5% OFF)


MIRA GAS MASKS & PROTECTION https://alnk.to/4qIY0Kp

MIRA DISCOUNT CODE FUNKYPREPPER10 (10% OFF)


HOME POWERBANK BLUETTI BUY HERE https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=180121...


OUTDOOR COLD CLOTHES BUY HERE https://www.fortressclothing.com?afmc=a6&utm_campaign=a6&utm_source=leaddyno&utm_medium=affiliate


MY BACK UP YOUTUBE CHANNEL – FUNKY TALKS


 / @funkytalks-bo2er


in ukfunky preppermore censorship
