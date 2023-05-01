BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
UNCENSORED: Dr. Stephanie Seneff Can mRNA Bypass Our Stomach Acid If They Put It In Our Food?
What is happening
What is happening
9564 followers
2
295 views • 05/01/2023



Stew Peters Network

Streamed on: Apr 28, 8:03 pm EDT

We previously thought our stomach acid may protect us from mRNA in our foods, however Senior Researcher at MIT Dr. Stephanie Seneff joins Maria to discuss a recent paper published which suggests that mRNA can bypass our stomach acids.

Keywords
foodbraintoxinsmandatesbioweaponnanoparticlesexosomescovid-19dr stephanie seneffspleenmrna vaccinespike proteinmaria zeeestew peters networkendesomesshoolsgovid shot
