NATO at the summit promised Ukraine an 'irreversible road' not into the alliance, but into a cliff, said Maria Zakharova

NATO at the summit promised Ukraine an 'irreversible road' not into the alliance, but into a cliff, said the official spokesperson of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova.
Also from Maria:
❗️Maria Zakharova on Biden calling Putin "The President of Ukraine":
"It seems to me that the notorious “Russian interference in the American elections” can no longer be hidden - there is a pro-Russian candidate controlled by the “hand of the Kremlin.” We are waiting for Hillary Clinton’s hysteria about the “attack on American democracy”, and the State Department’s report on uncovering a conspiracy of “domestic terrorists.”"