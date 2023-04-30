Net Zero: Fury As Bank Chief Says We Need To Accept We Are Poorer

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Mark Steele reports on the audacity of this World Economic Forum stooge; bank chief tells the rest of us to accept their DELIBERATE CRASHING OF THE ECONOMY by these Globalist psychopaths to facilitate their Net Zero agenda, which is actually financial terrorism. "You will own nothing and you will be happy" remember?
WE DO NOT ACCEPT THE FABRICATED NARRATIVE OR FAKE ECONOMY TO DESTROY OUR WAY OF LIFE - WE HAVE TO STOP THEM IN THEIR TRACKS - BE THE RESISTANCE [email protected]
Mirrored - MrHellvis69