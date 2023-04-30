Net Zero: Fury As Bank Chief Says We Need To Accept We Are Poorer

Mark Steele reports on the audacity of this World Economic Forum stooge; bank chief tells the rest of us to accept their DELIBERATE CRASHING OF THE ECONOMY by these Globalist psychopaths to facilitate their Net Zero agenda, which is actually financial terrorism. "You will own nothing and you will be happy" remember?

WE DO NOT ACCEPT THE FABRICATED NARRATIVE OR FAKE ECONOMY TO DESTROY OUR WAY OF LIFE - WE HAVE TO STOP THEM IN THEIR TRACKS - BE THE RESISTANCE

