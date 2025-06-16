Preserving Credibility: Juan O Savin's Warning to the Patriot Movement

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Juan O Savin issues a stark warning about the growing threat of disinformation within the Patriot movement. As rumors swirl about Gitmo trials, election fraud, and Epstein revelations, Savin emphasizes the urgent need for discernment—highlighting how reckless claims and premature announcements destroy credibility when they fail to materialize.
The danger of "being first" vs. being accurate—why patience is essential in the information war
Tulsi Gabbard’s bombshell comments about stolen elections and hand-count ballots—straight from Trump’s inner circle
The Epstein cover-up deepens: New details on suppressed evidence, hidden videos, and the "honeypot" blackmail operation
Hollywood’s dark underbelly: Chilling accounts of young starlets coerced into unthinkable acts for career advancement
Savin’s message is clear: Verify before amplifying. The fight for truth requires discipline—or the movement risks losing its most powerful weapon: trust.
