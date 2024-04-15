How Ritual Abuse Trauma is Stored in the Body and Can Surface Decades Later - Jimmi Toro

Jimmi Toro returns for a concluding conversation about his experience surviving Satanic Ritual Abuse, which marked his life forever in the most heinous ways. However, after tremendous hard work and determination, Jimmi shares insight into his healing journey and points to his book, Heal: My Journey Through the Horrors of Extreme Childhood Abuse to the Painful Yet Magical Healing Process. Jimmi explains how trauma is stored in the human body and how it can unexpectedly inflict shocking and scary symptoms on a victim even decades after a traumatic event has occurred. “Going from a victim to a survivor to a warrior is quite the battle - it’s not easy,” he shares. Jimmi’s story is a testament to his resilience and his determination to overcome his past.









TAKEAWAYS





Jimmi’s book shares more stories about his trauma and how to deal with its effects





Fight for your children by understanding your enemy and being proactive in protecting them at all times





Long term and recurring episodes of stress can cause permanent hormonal damage to the body and should be addressed ASAP





Almost all abuse happens at the hands of somebody who knows the child well









🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

🔗 CONNECT WITH JIMMI TORO

🔗 CONNECT WITH RESCUE 11

📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

