How Ritual Abuse Trauma is Stored in the Body and Can Surface Decades Later - Jimmi Toro
Counter Culture Mom
33 views • 04/15/2024

Jimmi Toro returns for a concluding conversation about his experience surviving Satanic Ritual Abuse, which marked his life forever in the most heinous ways. However, after tremendous hard work and determination, Jimmi shares insight into his healing journey and points to his book, Heal: My Journey Through the Horrors of Extreme Childhood Abuse to the Painful Yet Magical Healing Process. Jimmi explains how trauma is stored in the human body and how it can unexpectedly inflict shocking and scary symptoms on a victim even decades after a traumatic event has occurred. “Going from a victim to a survivor to a warrior is quite the battle - it’s not easy,” he shares. Jimmi’s story is a testament to his resilience and his determination to overcome his past.



TAKEAWAYS


Jimmi’s book shares more stories about his trauma and how to deal with its effects


Fight for your children by understanding your enemy and being proactive in protecting them at all times


Long term and recurring episodes of stress can cause permanent hormonal damage to the body and should be addressed ASAP


Almost all abuse happens at the hands of somebody who knows the child well



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Hollywood Exposed Series Download: https://bit.ly/48V8Ne3

Jimmi’s Story video: https://bit.ly/49WFN5L

Heal book: https://amzn.to/3UfjwL6

The Body Keeps the Score: https://amzn.to/49Og66Z


🔗 CONNECT WITH JIMMI TORO

Website: https://www.jimmitoro.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jimmitoroartist/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jimmitoro/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@jimmitoro

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@jimmitoro_official


🔗 CONNECT WITH RESCUE 11

Website: https://www.rescue11.org/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

Redemption Shield (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3WzgEIQ

RogersHood Apothecary (get 10% off with code TINA):

https://www.rogershood.com/?coupon=tina

Ascent Nutrition: https://goascentnutrition.com/tina


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
spiritualemotionalvictimritualssratraumasurvivorphysicalsatanic ritual abusechild torturetina griffincounter culture mom showjimmi toro
