Transformation Through Re-creation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The creative process is very important to the renewal of our lives and our world. We have had such abuse of our health and the environment that it is critical now to devote maximum attention to the wisdom of re-creation.
“Re-creation” is to create again something new. It is not just playing around and relaxing. It is turning away from intended distractions to doing something that makes things better.
~ Yeswise Education Service holistic learning modules: health, poisons, survival, the conglomerate empire, holistic philosophy:
https://yeswise.com/inspiry.htm
~ Yeswise Insights archive, notes, resources:
https://awaremore.com/Programs
~ reality analysis & philosophy: https://holisticreality.com
~ natural health info + items: https://reallywell.com