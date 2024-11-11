Transformation Through Re-creation

The creative process is very important to the renewal of our lives and our world. We have had such abuse of our health and the environment that it is critical now to devote maximum attention to the wisdom of re-creation.

“Re-creation” is to create again something new. It is not just playing around and relaxing. It is turning away from intended distractions to doing something that makes things better.





