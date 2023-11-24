BUYDEN is releasing migrants into Nogales; the town is buckling under a flood of aliens

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kari Lake: BUYDEN is releasing 200 migrants a day into Nogales, & the town is buckling under the weight of a flood of people they can't afford to house.
There is NOTHING compassionate about leaving people to rot on our streets.
Biden is selling migrants a lie.
The most humane thing to do is let them remain in Mexico while they are put through our LEGAL immigration process.
