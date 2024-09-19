Diabetes, Syndrome X and Modern Myths of Blood Sugar Control

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Diabetes rates are increasing. It is one of the most expensive and most debilitating conditions to deal with long term. The early stages are called Syndrome X, or Metabolic Syndrome. Numerous myths and misinformation abound, the most prominent of which is that Type II diabetes is a permanent, irreversible condition. This video presents the truth of how to reclaim control of your life.
Dr. Cage's Education Platform: www.drcagesays.org
Dr. Cage Wellness Clinic: www.drcagewellness.org