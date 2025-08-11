CIA's Mk Ultra Program Feeding Hollywood and the Population believes it

thats because they know whomever is blind for the truth can easily be manipulated and steered, the devils know this, I know this , all submitters towards the lord know this and these blind people will stay like this until they repent, period, for the devils have never repented and will burn forever with their followers, pride will be a hard price to pay in the afterlife

NO REPENTENCE = NO GUIDENCE FROM YOUR CREATOR (meaning you will go trough life blind for the truth and you will not have paradise on judgment day)(meaning you will burn forever)