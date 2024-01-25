Russian precision strikes on the Ukrainian military do not stop. On the night of January 24, Russian UAVs destroyed Ukrainian training military camps in the Zhitomir region and more military facilities in the Poltava region.

More facilities used for accommodation of the military personnel were hit in Mirnograd. As a result of the strikes, military equipment used for the buildup of the defense line near Kurahovo was reportedly destroyed.

More accommodation sites were hit in Kherson, where Ukrainian marines who take part in the operations on the eastern bank of the Dnieper, were destroyed.

Russian missile strikes destroy the plans of the Ukrainian military command to carry out any operations with the military reserves from the rear regions.

Over the past week alone, at least 17 facilities used for accommodation of Ukrainian servicemen and foreign mercenaries were destroyed in the Kharkiv region. For example, the last wave of strikes targeted the temporary accommodation points and manpower in the city of Kharkiv, as well as in Chuguev and Balakleya.

The Ukrainian army is losing forces from the strategic reserve, which was aimed to plug the holes in the defense on the frontlines and to secure the operations of Ukrainian saboteurs on the territory of the Russian border regions.

The defeat of the strategic reserve of the Ukrainian army results in Russian advance in several directions in the region.

At least 35 settlements in the Kharkiv region are already under the Russian control and their number is growing. At the end of last week, Russian forces took control of the village of Krahmalnoe, which allows them to expand the zone of their control south of Kupyansk, secure their control of the strategically important road and push Ukrainian forces towards the Oskol river, where their maneuvers will be complicated and losses will increase.

At the same time, the bad dreams of the Ukrainian command about the Russian offensive across the border in the Kharkiv region may soon come true. On January 23, Ukrainian units reportedly retreated from the village of Pletnevka located near the Russian border northeast of Kharkiv. Russian artillery has been pounding Ukrainian positions in the area for several days. As a result, Russian troops managed to cross the border and conduct the mop up operation in the area, threatening the Ukrainian grouping in the main Ukrainian border stronghold in Volchansk. Some reports claimed Russian control of the village but some other denied this, saying that the Russian military stepped back across the border.

The operation in the village is unlikely to mark the beginning of another large ground offensive in the Kharkiv region in the coming days, but it clearly demonstrates the weakness of the Ukrainian defense along the border.

