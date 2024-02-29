political ad from Trump’s PAC attacking Joe Biden for Laken Riley’s death. By ILLEGAL HANDS🤮

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Devastating political ad from Trump’s PAC attacking Joe
Biden for Laken Riley’s death. Immigration is the number one concern of
all voters per Gallup poll. #MAKEAMERICAFLORIDA (#MAF)
Blackout Coffee 20% OFF Code: TRUMP2024
Referral Link: https://www.blackoutcoffee.com?p=SJtFTa5Z6
My minds Social: https://www.minds.com/americaneagle1776/