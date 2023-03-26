Two US B-52H Bombers Intercepted by Russia Su-35 Fighter Jet over the Baltic Sea

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
US Military News
Mar 23, 2023
Russian military Su-35 fighter jets reportedly repelled two US B-52 strategic bombers. This incident occurred because the two bombers were detected flying toward the Russian border.
Over the Baltic Sea, one Su-35 jet managed to drive two US B-52 bombers away from Russian territory. After it was confirmed that it would not return to Russian territory, the Su-35 returned to its base.
On the other hand, the US Military denied the Russian statement. The US Air Force in Europe said the two B-52 bombers were on a mission over Estonia.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vZ-L6i6AhWA