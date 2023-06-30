New Evidence Suggests 30% of Pfizer “VAX” Was Placebo!!! – Kim Iversen

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(June 28, 2023) New bombshell evidence shows 30% of the Pfizer COVID shots in Denmark were placebos and their health regulators knew about it!
Kim Iversen: https://www.kimiversen.com/
The Kim Iversen Show on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/KimIversen
Full show: "BOMBSHELL! One in Three Pfizer Vaccine Shots May Have Been a Placebo":https://rumble.com/v2wx3w0-bombshell-one-in-three-pfizer-vaccine-shots-may-have-been-a-placebo.html