A Precise HIT! Russia Destroyed NATO Air Defenses In ODESA With The Help Of Soviet P-35B Missiles

On the night of January 20, Russia launched another massive missile attack on the territory of Ukraine. Throughout the night, the air alert sounded in Odessa, Khmelnytskyi, Kherson, Kyiv, Cherkasy, and Kharkiv regions. According to preliminary data, dozens of cruise missiles of various types, including 'Geranium' kamikaze drones, were involved in today's missile attack on Ukraine...................
