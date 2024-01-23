Create New Account
THE Interview with Muhammed Al-Bukhaiti of Ansar Allah in Yemen (mirrored)
Contrarian
Mirrored from YouTube channel George Galloway at:-

https://www.youtube.com/live/JbRFRZJAeaQ?si=VAT7TdTOHG8UeVZP

THE Interview with Muhammed Al-Bukhaiti of Ansar Allah in Yemen


For those who missed the No2Nato No2War broadcast on Thursday, here is the EXCLUSIVE interview I conducted with Mr Muhammed Al-Bukhaiti of the Ansar Allah (Houthi) Political Bureau, and Governor of the Dhamar Governorate, an area bombed recently by the United States and Britain.



