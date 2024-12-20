BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
History of the Ukraine War Explained in Six Minutes
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
379 views • 6 months ago

Twenty years ago the idea of government deceptions may have seemed absurd to most of us. But the unraveling of so many official narratives in recent years; the lies over WMDs, the lies over Ghouta, the lies over Libya and Ukraine, the repeat evidence for wholesale manipulation, if not fabrication, of events to promote war, means it ought to be impossible for any thinking person to simply take the events of 9/11 on trust any more.

A real opportunity’: Israel urges Ukrainian Jews to immigrate

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/3/4/israel-ukraine


Ukrainian Court Opens Investigation Of Biden Coercion Of Former Ukrainian President

https://tsarizm.com/news/eastern-europe/2020/05/22/ukrainian-court-opens-investigation-of-biden-coercion-of-former-ukrainian-president/


Israel is arming neo-Nazis in Ukraine

https://electronicintifada.net/content/israel-arming-neo-nazis-ukraine/24876

Mirrored - MediaGiant


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
deceptionlieshistory
