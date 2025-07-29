Starokostiantyniv Airport was attacked by Russia during the unloading of Western aid

Russia carried out a major attack on the military airfield in Starokostiantyniv where Ukrainian tactical aviation is based. It should be noted that the Russian attack, launched at night, focused on the city of Starokostiantyniv in the Khmelnytskyi region of western Ukraine. It is home to Ukrainian largest air base, housing the 7th Tactical Aviation Brigade, Su-24M bombers with Storm Shadow missiles, and possibly F-16. However, it is now one of the targets of a massive joint strike from July 27 to 28, 2025, using Kh-101 cruise missiles with cluster warheads and more than ten Geran-2 suicide drones. The use of cluster warheads indicates the aircraft were already at the airport and ready to take off, Russian sources reported.

Video of the attack on Starokostiantyniv Airport reportedly emerged during the unloading of Western aid at a Ukrainian airbase. Russian blows destroyed a newly delivered US Patriot system during its unloading at the airport, destroying a launcher and two radar units. The equipment reportedly arrived from Germany just days earlier. Russia is believed to have been tracking the transfer for days and struck when air defenses were not active. Initial reports indicated total destruction, although no official confirmation has been issued.

