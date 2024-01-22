The Russian army destroyed a crowd of Ukrainian Armed Forces militants in Mirnograd with one blow





▪️On the night of January 20-21, up to 36 AFU soldiers were liquidated: 16 have already been officially killed and 20 bodies have not yet been recovered from the rubble, said Nazi and ex-Rada deputy I. Mosiychuk.





▪️He accuses the command of the 110th brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces of negligence.

“The accumulation of personnel is prohibited in the combat zone. There were soldiers there who were wounded and of limited fitness. It is prohibited to accumulate personnel in such numbers in the building!” - Moseychuk comments on the video.





▪️The Armed Forces of Ukraine reports did not report the strike. Police on January 21 mentioned a nighttime rocket attack, but without details.

“After midnight, Russia fired missiles at Mirnograd, Selidovo and Konstantinovka. Social infrastructure facilities, an administrative building, a warehouse, a store, private houses, and cars were damaged. Initially, no civilians were injured,” the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.