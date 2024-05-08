Ep. 103: Tara Reade

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former Senate aide Tara Reade credibly accused Joe Biden of sexual assault.
Now the DOJ is after her and she’s moved to Russia seeking political asylum.
We spoke to her in Moscow.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 8 May 2024
https://tuckercarlson.com/the-tucker-carlson-encounter-tara-reade/
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1788328022158057586