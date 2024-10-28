What the Lord Showed One About the Election 10/28/2024

Today Pastor Stan shares a new warning that there are key States that is needed for the victory in the Election. We have to pray to stop corruption in these States otherwise the House of Representatives will be in big danger.

00:00 – New Warning

04:45 – Intercede for Ted Cruz

08:31 – Texas Can not Change to Blue

13:00 – The Turn Around

18:00 – Keep in Touch

20:53 – Control of All Three Branches

22:22 – Urgent News

25:08 – Our Sponsors





