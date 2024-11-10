[LIVE PRAYER CALL/ NOV 9] - "A NATION DIVIDED UNTO WAR" - AMERICA WILL FALL FROM WITHIN

This is a recording of a live prayer call made in the early hours of November 9, 2024.





This is a recording of a live prayer call made in the early hours of November 9, 2024.

The Spirit of the Lord reveals that the United States will have a bitter civil war born of shredded loyalties that will eventually break under the weight of DIFFERENT IDEOLOGIES. Americans will utterly refuse to give each other GRACE. They will attack, accuse, name-call, slander, and bulldoze their way from arguing over ideas/ opinions, to literally fighting hand-to-hand combat and using weapons of death on one another.





Society will also split along lines of sex/ gender, male/ female, racial divisions, socio-economic status (rich vs poor), government vs citizen vs immigrant, and every other conceivable line especially POLITICS until - exaggerated by a cheating, lying government that only keeps an eye out for itself- Americans will snap under pressure and fight back against the government and each other. Yah says it will be worse than the first civil war.





A new form of government will arise out of growing unrest with the failing systems of U.S. society, opposed by free militias and patriot forces that the ruling government will fight viciously. Factions will exist and America will break into "zones" that are tightly monitored by whoever controls them. A Hunger Games nation without any former laws will exist where the USA used to be. This is the word of the Lord.



