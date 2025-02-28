BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
⚡️Zelensky left the White House early - kicked out following a heated exchange with Trump & the joint press conference was canceled
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
132 views • 6 months ago

⚡️Zelensky left the White House ahead of schedule following a heated exchange with Trump, and the joint press conference was canceled.

The End...

Will be posting a full version of the 'heated exchange', in a little while. Cynthia

Adding:

⚡️ Trump considering ending all current shipments of military aid to Ukraine, could target billions of dollars of ammunition, missiles – reports

'Strong men make peace, weak men make war' – Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban

'Zelensky has been FIRED from his acting job' – Musk

⚡️  Pentagon chief orders US cyber command to HALT all planning against Russia – reports

💬 "Hegseth gave the instruction to Cyber Command chief Gen. Timothy Haugh, who then informed the organization's outgoing director of operations, Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Ryan Heritage, of the new guidance... The order does not apply to the National Security Agency, which Haugh also leads, or its signals intelligence work targeting Russia," The Record reported, citing anonymous sources.

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
