What the Lord Jesus Christ Accomplished on the Cross-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-FEB 12 2025

The Atonement Brings One Back into a Right Relationship with God. Jesus Christ Accomplished All This on the Cross by Removing Our Sin and Guilt; Removing the Wrath God Rightly Had toward Mankind; Made That We Are No Longer Separated from Him [We Can Be Walking with Him]. And, He Defeated Satan: Made a Show of Him Openly. So, Sin No Longer Stands Between God and You IF You Accept the Person God Gave Us: Our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ.