Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - June 13, 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 2302 - Today was a green show of shows. Ted covers the 13 dimensions of time space. How our prayers change physical reality. Gottfried Leibniz and Paul Tillich discussed. The biological weapons treaty discussed. Catholic Church and druids and Masonic lodges discussed. Adrenochrome and catecholamines discussed. Plus much much more. Ted also prays with the listeners. High esoteric must listen deep show.