https://gettr.com/post/p2jb7i4fca5
6/4/2023 【NFSC 3rd Anniversary】Matt Palumbo (GETTR: @mattpalumbo12), a renowned American writer: The CCP spent hundreds of millions of dollars to buy off corrupt officials in the FBI, CIA, DOJ, etc. to persecute Miles Guo. Pras Michel is just the fall guy, and the real criminals got off easy.
#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
6/4/2023 【新中国联邦三周年】美国知名作家马特·帕伦博: 中共花了上亿美元收买联邦调查局、中央情报局、司法部等机构迫害郭先生，米歇尔只是个替罪羊，真正的罪犯却轻松逃脱了惩罚。
#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平