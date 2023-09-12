JD Farag - Prophecy Update 2023091 - God's Got All Your What If's

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
JD Farag
Prophecy Update: September 10, 2023
God's Got All Your What If's
Pastor JD offers a word of encouragement to those who are filled with fear concerning the many “what if’s” in this, the last hour, prior to the pre-trib rapture.
Transcript and Links available at the source site.
Source: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21pLyt0ZzhycGtqP2VtYmVkPXRydWUmcmVjZW50Um91dGU9YXBwLndlYi1hcHAubGlicmFyeS5tZWRpYS1zZXJpZXMmcmVjZW50Um91dGVTbHVnPSUyQjgyeXhwOGY=