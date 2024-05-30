© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Are you just drifting through life, not even curious what God wants you to be doing? Have you never asked Him? If not, why not? Each person is unique. Being unique, they have a unique purpose from God.
Have you never asked God what your unique purpose FROM HIM is?
What are you doing?
#WhosePurpose, #YourWill, #GodsWill