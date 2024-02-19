BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
With His Last Strength, He Staggered to The People Walking Their Dogs For Help
145 views • 02/19/2024

Animal Rescue


Jun 20, 2023


With His Last Strength, He Staggered to The People Walking Their Dogs For Help


Help more Animal click here: https://bit.ly/2V6WWre


Meet Felix. This young podenco is a typical example of severe animal neglect and terrible suffering. With his last strength, he staggered to people walking their dogs. It was heartbreaking 💔


Felix 🐕 was a walking skeleton, a pile of misery. It was a miracle how he could still stand on his feet. Felix went to the vet for a check up, he received tick and flea treatment, lab blood test and some X-rays were taken also. Probably he is around 3 years young. He is safe now and will receive all necessary care and love.


Felix just finished his afternoon meal. Now it’s time to rest a little bit. Look at that gorgeous face After breakfast it’s treat time with chicken


Little by little, Felix regains some strength in his legs 👍Checkup went great, Felix put on some weight ( 5 kg ).

New pictures from Felix. This handsome some boy is doing great. Bit by bit he gain more and more weight. His future family is waiting for him.


If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. please contact my email: [email protected]

Thank you for watching!


#animalrescue, #rescuedog


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z4_v3heQAa0


