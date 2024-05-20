May 19 SNOW - such is RV Life in the Northern Rockies

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://rvacrossamerica.net/may19snow
5/21 update: Believe it or not, there's a WINTER STORM WATCH up for this region for 5/22-23, and Winter storm WARNING for higher elevations near here with accumulations expected (over 8000 ft) of 30 inches or more!
Awaking to SNOW ON THE GROUND and moderate snow falling - on MAY 19. Yeah, I know its the Northern Rockies, BUT, this is getting old!
Lots of RV Life and RV travel stories coming soon...
#rvlife
#lateseasonsnow
#northernrockies
#rvcamping