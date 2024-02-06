BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
FEMA’s Facade Will Cause Millions to Willingly Rely on Them During Disaster - Pat Henry
172 views • 02/06/2024

It is often in the chaotic aftermath of a natural or man-made disaster that people become desperate and lash out against their friends and neighbors. Pat Henry is the editor of The Prepper Journal, and he explains how the human instinct to survive can drive looting, crime, and unrest in the wake of an unforeseen catastrophe. He also discusses the basic things that you and your family need to survive in the midst of a tumultuous event. In addition, Pat delves into the potential threat that a FEMA camp could pose to survivors. “We live in a fallen world and we’re victims of those circumstances,” he says. He also warns that anyone oblivious to globalist overreach and the chaos in our local communities will likely be woefully underprepared when things unravel.



TAKEAWAYS


People may willingly flee their homes and run to FEMA camps in the wake of a national emergency out of fear and desperation


Many potential events could trigger Americans to head towards a FEMA camp, like another pandemic, Martial Law, or a domestic attack


Human nature drives the devolution of behavior amidst difficult times when resources are scarce


Things to prioritize for basic survival: food, water, shelter, and security



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Patriot Prepared (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/tinapatriot


🔗 CONNECT WITH PAT HENRY

Website: https://theprepperjournal.com/

Podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/pat-henry


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Capstone Legacy: https://capstonelegacy.org/

RogersHood Apothecary (get 10% off with code TINA):

https://www.rogershood.com/?coupon=tina

Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM

TruPlay (get 30% off with code Tina30): https://truplay.games/CounterCultureMom


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


foodsurvivalglobalistspandemicsatanistswatermartial lawshelterdisastercampselitistsfema campdomestic attacktina griffincounter culture mom showpat henryprepper journal
