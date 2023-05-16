© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
OMG EXCLUSIVE FOX INSIDER TELL ALL:
Fox News Producer Says Tucker Carlson’s Termination was Part of Dominion Settlement
Discusses "shady" work of "friend," former Biden operative Mike LaRosa now working for Dominion
“When it’s corporate media you’re beholden to advertisers... we take money from Pfizer"
source:
https://t.me/JamesOKeefeIII/2333