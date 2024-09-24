Podcast #34 Taking A Deep Dive Into The Bible and The Christ w/ Brandon Kroll

On this episode I was a guest on Brandon Kroll’s Podcast and we delved into the Bible, what is Christ, religion and a few other topics that are very much misunderstood by Christians.





Brandon and I share different views on the above topics but nevertheless he gave me an opportunity to explain my position which I give him credit for because most religious people tend to react differently when presented with alternate views and shut down the conversation.





We actually need to have more conversations with people that we disagree with in order to find a middle ground and in some cases we did find that middle ground.





