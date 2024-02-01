Manipulation Of The Sky For Upcoming Rain Storm 1/30/24 -- CALIFORNIA

78 views • 02/01/2024

Please help us spread this evidence far and wide...

Take a look at the microwave manipulation of the LA Skies today. It's all a frequency experiment over us.

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.