2024-1-1 how to be unpopular - idolarty - part 1

Exo 20:3 Thou shalt have no other gods before me.

Exo 20:4 Thou shalt not make unto thee any graven image, or any likeness of any thing that is in heaven above, or that is in the earth beneath, or that is in the water under the earth:

Exo 20:5 Thou shalt not bow down thyself to them, nor serve them: for I the LORD thy God am a jealous God, visiting the iniquity of the fathers upon the children unto the third and fourth generation of them that hate me;

Exo 20:6 And shewing mercy unto thousands of them that love me, and keep my commandments.

Lev 26:23 And if ye will not be reformed by me by these things, but will walk contrary unto me;

Lev 26:24 Then will I also walk contrary unto you, and will punish you yet seven times for your sins.

Lev 26:25 And I will bring a sword upon you, that shall avenge the quarrel of my covenant: and when ye are gathered together within your cities, I will send the pestilence among you; and ye shall be delivered into the hand of the enemy.

Lev 26:26 And when I have broken the staff of your bread, ten women shall bake your bread in one oven, and they shall deliver you your bread again by weight: and ye shall eat, and not be satisfied.

Lev 26:27 And if ye will not for all this hearken unto me, but walk contrary unto me;

Lev 26:28 Then I will walk contrary unto you also in fury; and I, even I, will chastise you seven times for your sins.

Lev 26:29 And ye shall eat the flesh of your sons, and the flesh of your daughters shall ye eat.

Lev 26:30 And I will destroy your high places, and cut down your images, and cast your carcases upon the carcases of your idols, and my soul shall abhor you.

Lev 26:31 And I will make your cities waste, and bring your sanctuaries unto desolation, and I will not smell the savour of your sweet odours.

Lev 26:32 And I will bring the land into desolation: and your enemies which dwell therein shall be astonished at it.

Lev 26:33 And I will scatter you among the heathen, and will draw out a sword after you: and your land shall be desolate, and your cities waste.

Lev 26:34 Then shall the land enjoy her sabbaths, as long as it lieth desolate, and ye be in your enemies' land; even then shall the land rest, and enjoy her sabbaths.

1Co 12:2 Ye know that ye were Gentiles (un-covenanted), carried away unto these dumb idols, even as ye were led.

Rev 18:2 And he cried mightily with a strong voice, saying, Babylon the great is fallen, is fallen, and is become the habitation of devils, and the hold of every foul spirit, and a cage of every unclean and hateful bird.

Rev 18:3 For all nations have drunk of the wine of the wrath of her fornication, and the kings of the earth have committed fornication with her, and the merchants of the earth are waxed rich through the abundance of her delicacies.

Rev 18:4 And I heard another voice from heaven, saying, Come out of her, my people...

1Co 6:16 What? know ye not that he which is joined to an harlot is one body? for two, saith he, shall be one flesh.

(We can be a bride, adorned in the white, because we were given these garments because we did believe, did come out, did obey His voice, and did follow and were willing to sacrifice all to seek His kingdom; because we did believe in Yahusha the christ, and because we were willing to repent and remove the idols, and come out of all the things; because we sought His church in the wilderness, because we went out of that spiritual egypt into the wilderness where we were going to go and worship our God! and offer to Him offerings! and we were willing to do so at all cost, even though we had it made in that place! because there was no pleasure or treasure, no lust or thing of beauty, nothing worth coveting in the land of the dead, among the dead.......that was worth trading this calling in God for.....so, we left. We cried out to God, "here I am; I'm sorry; I believe; can I come? I will give You my life. I am not worthy or able to make this journey, but You in me, You can."...a broken heart and a contrite spirit ready to obey...the forgiveness in the christ Yahusha, and the deliverance from our bondage, and the empowerment of that only Spirit who is holy, coming to us, giving us assurance, and then calling us out. Do not war against Him, or be persuaded by the hirelings that this people idolize and follow into a ditch. Believe Him, come out, for the costs are too great if you stay. We are all warned. You are what you choose. If you stay, and make excuse for the idolaters, you will be so judged. The judgments are written beforehand, that you might know that God is thee God! HE warns us, "fear ME, choose ME, love ME; here, before you, I lay life and death, choose life.". HE tells us...and HE raises up His priests and prophets to say the same that HE has already said. Hear Him; praise God.