Futures - Max Igan

Max Igan at the Crowhouse





July 28, 2023





The Crowhouse Community Forums:

https://thecrowhouse.community/





Coal Powered Wind Turbines

https://twitter.com/wideawake_media/status/16841532





Worldcoin: Sam Altman launches eyeball scanning crypto coin

https://www.bbc.com/news/technology-66128111





Airlines could ditch flights to Australia

https://amp.theguardian.com/environment/2023/jul/21/airlines-could-ditch-flights-to-australia-to-meet-future-emissions-promises-parliament-told





ESRB Blasts Reports That It's Using Facial Recognition Technology to Verify Ages of Children

https://www.ign.com/articles/esrb-facial-age-recognition-tech-response





Blueprint for the future monetary system: improving the old, enabling the new

https://www.bis.org/publ/arpdf/ar2023e3.htm





74% of COVID Vaccine Autopsy Deaths Caused by Vaccine

https://twitter.com/VigilantFox/status/1684256022251044867?s=20





Biden Launches Permanent ‘Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy’

https://www.technocracy.news/biden-launches-permanent-office-of-pandemic-preparedness-and-response-policy/





FACT SHEET: White House Launches Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy

https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2023/07/21/fact-sheet-white-house-launches-office-of-pandemic-preparedness-and-response-policy/





EV Suspected In Fire Of Massive Cargo Ship Carrying 3,000 Cars

https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/ev-suspected-fire-massive-cargo-ship-carrying-3000-cars





National Socialist Burning of the Books

https://ugetube.com/watch/national-socialist-burning-of-the-books_7oGMnF4Hbz3CcVB.html





A word from Ted Nugent

https://choiceclips.whatfinger.com/2023/07/22/this-is-the-greatest-27-seconds-in-tv-broadcast-history-nothing-else-even-comes-close/





Vax Remedy? VoF Take 2 Wed 26 july Ron Fenwick

https://rumble.com/v32flos-vof-take-2-wed-26-july-ron-fenwick.html





DO NOT CONSENT

https://www.donotconsent.co.uk/





"Law Merchant" by The Wake Up (end clip)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cvag-JmBcfw

Spotify Link: https://open.spotify.com/album/75jR7GNDqNNcCCrP5gmhga





Max Igan en Español

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/maxiganenespanol/

https://odysee.com/@MaxIganenEspa%C3%B1ol:5





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/Rj8wkGgPYFTD/