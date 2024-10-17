Cackling Kamala: Be Afraid... Be Very Afraid❗

👕 SHOP www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com Use SAVE15 at checkout! 🇺🇸

I uploaded this video as a Placeholder for livestream "Arrested by Kamala: A Black Mother's Story 👩🏿‍🍼"

https://rumble.com/v5id03d-arrested-by-kamala-a-black-mothers-story.html but I figured I'd make it public and a stand alone video in it's own right so everyone can see the cackling Hyena that is Kamala Harris in action for yourselves.

AMERICAN PATRIOTS APPAREL TOP COLLECTIONS ⬇️

1. God Gear: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/god-gear

2. Support Israel Gear: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-tag/support-israel/

3. Made in USA Gear: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/made-in-usa

4. Trump Apparel: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/trump-apparel

5. Men's Clothing: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/mens-clothing

6. Women's Clothing: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/womens-clothing

7. III% Three Percenters Apparel: https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-tag/iii-three-percenters/

8. Don't Tread On Me Gear: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/dont-tread-on-me-gear

9. All Products: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/all-products

💰 DONATE ⬇️

Locals - https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com

PayPal - https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/AmericanPatriotsApp

FOLLOW US ⬇️

1. Rumble - www.rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry

2. Telegram - https://t.me/APFGAC

3. Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac

4. Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC

5. BitChute - www.bitchute.com/channel/american_patriots_for_god_and_country/

Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, & above all else stay Godly! PEACE! ✌️