Tucker Carlson: Fifty years to the day after Richard Nixon’s resignation, newly-unearthed documents show Watergate was a scam from start to finish. Geoff Shepard saw it happen. The parallels to what’s currently happening to Trump are remarkable.
(0:51) Who Is Geoff Shepard?
(2:22) What Was Watergate?
(12:07) The CIA’s Involvement in Watergate
(20:13) The Break-in
(38:11) Unanswered Questions About the Break-in
(49:10) The Core Criminals of Watergate
(53:03) The Smoking Gun Tapes
(56:14) The Press’s Role in Watergate
(1:11:39) Political Persecution of Richard Nixon
(1:40:17) Hillary Clinton’s Role in Watergate
(1:47:05) The Similarities to Donald Trump
(1:57:22) What Did Nixon Think of All This?
(2:14:57) Did Nixon Believe the Election Was Stolen?