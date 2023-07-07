BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
El Niño 2023 is Going to be a INSANE!
High Hopes
High Hopes
111 views • 07/07/2023

Two Bit da Vinci


Jun 29, 2023


El Niño: Up to $1200 off for Anker SOLIX Fan only+ https://ankerfast.club/vTXKld Get $400 Off for Anker SOLIX F2000 (PowerHouse 767) and extra 5% off just for fans F2000 Solar Generators: Get up to $1200 Off


I've been hearing reports of a "Super" El Niño, and that it's officially here. But I'll be the first to admit, I had no idea what el niño and la niña even were. And in the course of my research, I have figured out so much, and it's pretty epic stuff. So let's figure out what the World has in store for it for the Summer of 2023, and going into 2024. What even makes it "Super?" Let's find out together!


Chapters

0:00 - Introduction

0:58 - ENSO System

2:00 - Last Cycle

3:10 - The Power of the Pacific

4:00 - Impacts

5:20 - What makes El Niño

7:00 - Impact on the US

8:00 - Super El Niño

9:20 - Severe Weather

11:40 - What Can You Do?


#LIVEINPOWER #Anker #AnkerSOLIX


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2cxWf5yA9so

Keywords
usweatherunited statesinsanesevere weatherimpactsel ninotwo bit da vincisuper el ninoensolast cyclepower of the pacificwhat can you do
