BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Boss was hungry and weak, no water, short chain made him unable to get up
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
58 views • 06/13/2023

Pitiful Animal


June 12, 2023


Have you seen how dogs die from boredom?

Boss was a poor dog that was left behind after his family moved

It wasn't until a month later that the neighbor found him and contacted us

Boss was hungry and weak, no water, short chain made him unable to get up


The boy was rushed to the vet.

Until then, unfortunately, he still hadn't been able to get up.

The analysis revealed a critical condition with the pancreas, severe dehydration.

When lifting Boss' lips, the doctor noticed that the tongue darkened, it could be a heart problem

Especially his kidneys were not working, he was pumped out once every 3 hours


Boss at least somehow started to raise his head

But whether he could get up and walk was still a big question mark

Boss had to take a lot of medicine every day.

Tests and ultrasounds were repeated weekly

If there wasno improvement I would take him for an MRI


Miraculous things happened.

Boss got up and walked away to the surprise of many people

He ran over and kissed me like I was the savior of his life

However, I could not be happy because of that too soon

Blood and urine tests were still bad and still had heart problems and more

There was still a long process of treatment ahead.

And I believed Boss would overcome all to become a healthy dog

Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.

Thank you very much!!!!!!!


Subscribe to Channel: / @pitifulanimal8763

If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]

Thank you for watching!


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cHq-mRWqwvY

Keywords
dogweakrescuebosshungryabandonedboredompitiful animalshort chain
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy