Blacks Have the Right ... to be Racist? NYC Subway Scene Proves So
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
345 followers
55 views • 03/22/2023

The United States of today has a hierarchy of races with blacks apparently on top, as proselytized by the woke left and the democratic party which demand the black vote so that they can promise continually to fix the problems facing the black community. Here you have the New York City subway, with a black man yelling hateful and vile racist statements at a white couple.If the shoe was on the other foot, the white person would be canceled and viciously attacked from all sides.

#democrat #racism #woke #NYC


racismdemocratsblackselizabeth warrenleftistidentity politicsus politicsnew york citybigotsorthodox jewsracism in americablack racismnew york city jewswolkwolk leftidentity politics in actionnew york city subwaysubway attacknew york city subway attackheat for actions
