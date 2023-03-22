Blacks Have the Right ... to be Racist? NYC Subway Scene Proves So

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The United States of today has a hierarchy of races with blacks apparently on top, as proselytized by the woke left and the democratic party which demand the black vote so that they can promise continually to fix the problems facing the black community. Here you have the New York City subway, with a black man yelling hateful and vile racist statements at a white couple.If the shoe was on the other foot, the white person would be canceled and viciously attacked from all sides.
#democrat #racism #woke #NYC
MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.
Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Gab: https://gab.com/RechargeFreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more