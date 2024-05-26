BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Planet X caught on video.
Alan S
Alan S
46 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
162 views • 11 months ago

The Sun's binary twin Planet X, aka the Destroyer filmed from a tower block. Its on an elliptical orbit from our Solar system it last passed by around 3600 yrs ago, written accounts then state destruction on Earth. When this passes by Earth on its journey back out into space, it will rain firey rocks on the Earth and cause upheavel on the Earth. Volcano's are at an all time high, as are earthquakes, sink holes increasing around but they dont tell us. They knew about this in 1979 but choose to let us live in ignorant until in the now, near the future everyone will see the Planet X system.

Keywords
planet xdestroyertow suns
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy